Ashby Heroes Honored

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant County Hero Day 2021 was Saturday, September 11th in Herman with nearly 250 people joining to remember the service and sacrifices of those lost during and since 9/11/01 and also recognize those heroes in the county that serve today. The program had three guest speakers, a moment of silence for those lost, playing of taps and special awards to those Heroes, first responders and veterans, who have dedicated their lives to keep our communities safe and well. Law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMTs were recognized for their years of service, all of which had well over 30 years of duty. Six veterans were awarded the Veterans Community Impact Award – awarded for continued leadership after their military service. Pictured are those from Ashby, left to right: Paul Ellingson, 50 years; Paul Christensen, 30+ years; Tom Grover, 50 years; Dwight Walvatne, 30+ years and Gene Jensen, 40+ years.

