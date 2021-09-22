Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, authorities say

A Mississippi 5-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday night has been found and is safe, authorities said late Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, Mississippi, in Lauderdale County.

He went missing Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at about 6:02 pm in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County, walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers.