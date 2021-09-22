CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lauderdale County, MS

Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, authorities say

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkFFV_0c4VgAuR00

A Mississippi 5-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday night has been found and is safe, authorities said late Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, Mississippi, in Lauderdale County.

He went missing Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at about 6:02 pm in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County, walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers.

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Search for missing toddler ends as her body is found, dumped in rural Mississippi

Criminal investigators in Mississippi say they’ve found the body of a 2-year-old Louisiana toddler reported missing Friday. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed to Gulf Coast media outlets that the body of a girl believed to be missing 2-year-old Navaeh Allen was found in the Logtown area near Pearlington Sunday. She had been the subject of a search for the last two days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Four arrested after truck stolen from Mississippi gas station. Suspects found with syringe load with meth, vial of fentanyl

A truck stolen from a Warren County convenience store resulted in four arrests by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. On Sept. 23, just after 630 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1400 block of Highway 61 North. When deputies arrived on the scene, the vehicle’s owner advised that he’d left the vehicle unlocked and parked at the fuel pumps with keys in the ignition.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy
Magnolia State Live

Ex-cop admits to stealing from suspects in Mississippi

A former police officer in North Mississippi accused of stealing from suspects has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor theft charges in federal court. Dustin Rambo also pleaded guilty this week to a charge of lying to a federal agent, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Prosecutors agreed to drop another charge that accused the 34-year-old Rambo of sexual battery on a woman in his custody.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged in weekend murder

Police have arrested a man they believe murdered another man Sunday afternoon in front of the victim’s mother. Deyton Worthy, 22, has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Investigators say Worthy shot and killed Joshua Rayborn on Sunday afternoon at a house...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Elderly Louisiana couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

An elderly couple in south Louisiana is dead after a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said. West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a 911 call Tuesday about a domestic disturbance at a home in St. Francisville. Once they arrived, they found Peggy Rayborn, 70, and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead. A neighbor also had a gunshot wound, The Advocate reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Bond denied for ex-AT&T employee who reportedly tried to blow up Mississippi cell tower

Bond was denied Wednesday for a man accused of planting an explosive device at an AT&T site in Jefferson Davis County earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Victor Joseph Schexnayder, 48, is accused of “maliciously damaging or destroying, or attempting to damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s Escatawpa Jane Doe ID’d 44 years after her murder; She was murdered by serial killer, police say

More than four decades after an unidentified woman’s body was found murdered, Mississippi law enforcement investigators say they’ve discovered her identity and they say America’s most prolific serial killer murdered her. Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators said Tuesday they have identified the skeletal remains of a woman found in December 1977.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Last 2 escaped Mississippi inmates back in custody

Two inmates were back behind bars Wednesday after escaping a Mississippi jail over the weekend. Authorities received a tip late Tuesday that Rodney Wayne Smith and Jonathan Theo Culpepper were hiding out in a home in Pearl River County, Maj. Marc Ogden of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. Marshals and Picayune Police officers, descended on the house just after midnight Wednesday, WLOX-TV reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy