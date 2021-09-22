CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Battle Lake, MN

Battle Lake Lions Sponsored Paper Shredding

battlelakereview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battle Lake Lions Club sponsored their second annual paper and document shredding event Monday, September 13. Each dumpster was weighed before being loaded into the truck where the shredding took place. Although there were fewer people bringing in documents, the weight surpassed last year’s total with about a ton of paper being destroyed. Pictured above are: Kelly Hepper (right) was the project chair and was aided at the event by Jerry Begley (left) and Jon Tamke (taking the photo) with Geoff Gorvin, President of Paper Storm (middle).

battlelakereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Battle Lake, MN
Government
City
Battle Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Storm

Comments / 0

Community Policy