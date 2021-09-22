Battle Lake Lions Sponsored Paper Shredding

The Battle Lake Lions Club sponsored their second annual paper and document shredding event Monday, September 13. Each dumpster was weighed before being loaded into the truck where the shredding took place. Although there were fewer people bringing in documents, the weight surpassed last year’s total with about a ton of paper being destroyed. Pictured above are: Kelly Hepper (right) was the project chair and was aided at the event by Jerry Begley (left) and Jon Tamke (taking the photo) with Geoff Gorvin, President of Paper Storm (middle).