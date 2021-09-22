CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Woman cheats death when a train misses her by inches as she risked her life trying to walk across tracks in Holland

By Michael Havis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

This is the heart-stopping moment a woman narrowly avoids death after crossing in front of a passing train in the Netherlands.

Footage shows the unidentified woman passing round the barrier and crossing the tracks, before inexplicably stopping at the next barrier in Ermelo.

She then runs alongside the rails a short way, before crossing the line again, dodging the oncoming train – and certain death – by an imperceptibly small margin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgPLG_0c4Vfydc00
This is the heart-stopping moment a woman narrowly avoids death after crossing in front of a passing train in the Netherlands

Dutch train operator ProRail released the footage as a warning to others.

Spokesman Martijn de Graaf said the train driver would have been powerless to save the woman's life.

'A driver can do nothing,' he said. 'Imagine the weight of a train – by the time you see someone it's way too late to do anything.

'The driver in the front of the train must have been terrified when he saw this happening.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3jxQ_0c4Vfydc00
Footage shows the unidentified woman passing round the barrier and crossing the tracks, before inexplicably stopping at the next barrier in Ermelo

Mr De Graaf added that he had no idea why the woman crossed the lines once, yet alone twice.

'It's too bad that we couldn't have contact with her,' he said. 'This is just ridiculous behaviour and it happens quite a lot in the Netherlands – around 160 times a year near stations or railway crossings.'

He also pleaded with the public not to risk it if faced with a similar situation. 'Don't do it,' he said.

'When the lights flash and the barrier goes down, stay on the right side of the tracks. This lady – she won five seconds but she could have been killed easily.

'I don't care where you are in the world, be aware of the fact that this is very dangerous behaviour for you, for the people around you, but also for the driver of the train.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJBk9_0c4Vfydc00
She then runs alongside the rails a short way, before crossing the line again, dodging the oncoming train – and certain death – by an imperceptibly small margin

One driver, speaking to the Dutch press, estimated that it would have taken the train 500 metres to stop.

Viewers online speculated that the woman feared missing her train, so crossed to the side with the platform, before realising it wasn't her train and crossing back.

In any case, Mr De Graaf said, the woman had not been identified and so had gone unpunished.

The punishment for ignoring a red light at a level crossing in the Netherlands is a fine of up to €250 (£215).

Comments / 2

Related
International Business Times

Grandfather Survives 12,000-Foot Horrific Skydive Fall, But Instructor Dies

A 54-year-old grandfather in the Australian state of Victoria allegedly survived a 12,000-foot fall following a failed skydiving attempt because his instructor sacrificed his life to save him. Cristopher Rantall was harnessed to 35-year-old tandem skydive instructor Arron Toepfer when the pair's parachutes failed to open and forced them to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dragged to death by San Francisco train while attached to her dog

In a tragic accident in San Francisco on Monday, a woman who had a dog tethered to her waist with a leash was dragged to death by a train.The accident occurred at Powell Street Station at about 3.16 pm on 13 September, with a spokesperson for Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) saying officials are investigating the fatal incident.Transit officials told the media that the 41-year-old woman, Amy Adams, had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton bound train with her dog. At the very last second, “right as the doors were closing, she fully off-boarded the train, clearing the doors, and the dog...
TRAFFIC
SFist

Woman Dragged By Train to Her Death at Powell Street BART With Dog Leash Caught In Door

A woman was dragged into the BART tracks and killed Monday afternoon in a tragic incident involving a dog leash that was wrapped around her wrist. SFist learned of widespread delays on the BART system late Monday afternoon following a fatality, and a report of a person in the tracks at Powell Street. The incident turned out to be more gruesome and awful than imagined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Driver#Accident#Dutch
ABC7 Los Angeles

Woman barely escapes being hit by train in Netherlands - Video

Dramatic new video out of Ermelo, Netherlands shows a woman narrowly dodge an oncoming train as it races by. Video shows the crossing gates are down and the warning lights flashing, but the woman ignores it all as she walks across the tracks, then decides to go back. As she...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Terrified children jump out of window in their pyjamas after Stobart lorry driver deliberately rams his massive articulated truck into woman's house in middle of night 'domestic row'

A Stobart lorry driver deliberately drove his huge HGV into a family's home Iin the middle of the night 'after a domestic row escalated'. The HGV ploughed into the property in East Kilbride, Lanarkshire, shortly before midnight on Monday. Youngsters were seen in the street wearing only their pyjamas after...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

'Tired' doctor, 33, who killed student, 19, in head-on crash when she lost control of her car while driving to hospital to start her shift is spared jail

A doctor who killed a teenage girl in a horrific head-on crash while driving to work has been spared jail. Dr Sally Robeson, 33, was driving to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, South Wales, to begin her shift when she ploughed into the family car of 19-year-old Rebecca Davies after her parents picked her up from university.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Watch heart-stopping moment woman and child miraculously cheat death after stepping off moving train

This is the terrifying moment a woman and her daughter were feared dead after stepping off of a moving train as it pulled into a station. The train was arriving at Charbagh railway station in northern India when a woman is seen emerging from a carriage door with the child in her arms. But as she goes to step down onto the platform something, thought to be her hair or clothing, gets caught and she is dragged down between the train and the platform.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Pictured: 19-year-old who died in horror skateboarding accident that saw him fall off while 'being towed in a vehicle driven by his 17-year-old brother' just metres from their family home

A young man has died in a horror skateboarding accident mere metres from his family's home after hitching a ride on the back of a car. Couper Smith, 19, was killed after he lost control of his skateboard while hanging onto a vehicle that is believed to have been driven by his 17-year-old brother on Friday night on Ballantrae Road in Tamborine, Queensland.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy