Lancaster Mom Drove With Highest Blood Alcohol Level With Kids In Car: Police

Social media is not reality, that's certainly true for one Lancaster family who's picture perfect life was shattered by a traffic stop.

Nicole F. Spangler, 36, of Lancaster, is a mom of two who is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop, while children were in the car, led police to test her blood alcohol level.

Spangler was stop while driving in the area of 400 block of East Main Street in Mount Joy on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

Police learned she was driving under the influence.

When they tested her blood alcohol level it was at the highest level or above the legal limit of .16 percent.

Driving with her children means she was putting their lives at risk.

For this incident she has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

M DUI: Highest Rte of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense

DUI: General Impairment/Including of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

Endangering Welfare of Children-Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

Her preliminary hearing was Sept. 10 and on the 14 the case was transferred to a lower court.

