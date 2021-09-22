CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colonie, NY

Colonie Youth Center to host in-person Crossings 5K and Fun Run on Sunday, Sept. 26

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwPmT_0c4Vfo3a00

COLONIE — After going all virtual the last two years, The Colonie Youth Center will host an in-person Crossings 5K Challenge & Kids Run on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Registration for the, chip-timed 5K and free kids quarter mile Fun Run is open until race day. The 5K begins and ends near the Rudy A. Ciccottie Family Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m. and the Fun Run will be about a half hour later. The course winds its way through the Crossings Park and has in the past had more than 1,000 participants.

The event, which focuses on “family, fun, health and wellness,” serves as CYC’s largest fundraiser, providing funding for CYC’s Scholarship Fund and the Sammy Nathan Scholarship Fund. These programs assist income-eligible families with childcare and health and wellness programming at reduced rates.

There is also a virtual option for those who want to avoid the crowd.

To register, or get more information, visit the CYC website here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Spotlight News

Wild Adriatic, Super 400 to play Empire State Plaza

ALBANY — Wild Adriatic is a band that has been chomping at the bit to get back in front of live audiences, and has done so as of late, but not at the frequency in which they are accustomed. Wednesday, Sept. 1, the band performs before its largest crowd in more than a year when it […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
794
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy