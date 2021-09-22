Baltimore County Teen Charged In Hijacking Of 10-Year-Old’s Minibike

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A teenager is in custody and another is at large after authorities say the pair commandeered a 10-year-old boy’s minibike in Glen Burnie.

The incident happened about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on King George Drive near Whitman Drive, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police said the boy was riding his minibike around the neighborhood when the two suspects rode up, shoved him off his bike and took off with it.

A search of the area led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Essex man who was found with the stolen bike.

There was no sign of the second suspect, described only as a white male in his teens in black clothes.

Online court records show the 18-year-old faces robbery, theft and assault charges.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the second suspect is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line 410-222-4700.