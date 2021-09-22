CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French luxury group LVMH seeks 25,000 young staff in recruitment drive

 5 days ago
Louis Vuitton logo brad is seen outside a Louis Vuitton store in Paris, France, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) aims to hire 25,000 people under 30 years of age by the end of 2022, the French luxury behemoth said on Wednesday, as it accelerates recruitment to meet brisk demand for high end goods.

The European luxury sector has seen a fast pace of growth in recent months, as stores reopened following lockdown periods and consumers drew on money saved during periods of confinement to splash out on pricey goods.

LVMH has more than recovered business lost to pandemic disruptions. In July, it reported first half sales grew 11 percent on an organic basis compared to the same period in 2019, before the crisis hit, fuelled by demand for clothing and accessories from its star fashion labels Louis Vuitton and Dior.

The company’s focus on recruiting younger staff comes as it seeks to bolster the popularity of its brands with younger consumers, weaving streetwear styles like cargo pants and sneakers into its luxury fashion collections.

The hiring target for the upcoming year marks an acceleration of around 20 percent compared to previous years, according to Chantal Gaemperle, director of human resources and synergies at LVMH.

The group intends to use various methods to recruit younger staff, including drawing on a company training institute in France and other countries that is focused on design, crafts and sales techniques. It plans to expand training, which covers areas such as pastry baking and vineyard techniques, and further roll out the teaching in countries including Italy, Spain, Germany and Japan.

Seeking to broaden and diversify its recruitment further still, LVMH is opening a public online training platform and says it has forged partnerships in under-privileged areas in France to recruit high school students for apprenticeships. The group said it expects to grant 2,500 long-term contracts in France along with 5,000 internships in the country, but did not provide further details on the expected geographic breakdown of its hiring plan.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Filippo Pampagnin of Bozzetto Group on Communicating ‘Green’ Activities

Filippo Pampagnin, strategy and marketing director of Bozzetto Group, discusses communicating the green impact of the fashion industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Milan Fashion Week: Prada deconstructs luxe evening wear

Milan Fashion Week opened its third day of preview shows for next spring and summer against the backdrop of thousands of young environmental protesters calling out the industry Friday for its wasteful and polluting ways.The question hanging over fashion week is whether after 19 months, the coronavirus pandemic has led to any real changes in a system that has revolved around four ready-to-wear seasons a year, plus cruise and couture. Yes, shows are socially distanced, and fewer editors are admitted than ever. But with companies racing to restore sales to pre-pandemic levels, one is left to wonder: are deeper...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
investing.com

China's Drive Towards "Common Prosperity" Rattles The Luxury Goods Sector

China is the largest and fastest-growing market for luxury goods. The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP’s) latest strategic goals include an ambition to double the middle-income cohort by 2030, increasing that demographic (which is the most prolific purchaser of luxury goods) by c. 7% p.a. for the next decade and thus providing a strong structural tailwind to luxury goods purchases for the long term.
ECONOMY
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

