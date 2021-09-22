CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brunswick, Columbus, Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause dangerous flooding, especially near creeks and streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying flood prone areas. Turn around, don`t drown if you encounter a flooded road. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep you away. Target Area: Brunswick; Columbus; Pender The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina East Central Columbus County in southeastern North Carolina Southwestern Pender County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, Radar indicates more rain will move onshore through 400 pm, worsening already water-swollen ditches and culverts and drainage systems. Some roadways may experience road closures in the waned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwest, Sandyfield, Batarora, Delco, Riegelwood, Bishop, Town Creek, Winnabow, Sandy Creek and Bolivia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

