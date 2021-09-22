CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wonder Years' shines in ABC's reboot of the coming-of-age dramedy

By Brian Lowry
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — Early '90s TV is hitting the refresh button this fall, in the case of "The Wonder Years," delivering an impressive and ambitious ABC dramedy. Coming on the heels of Disney+'s "Doogie Howser, M.D." reboot, the two shows join the earlier "One Day at a Time" in proving it's possible to nostalgically recycle titles and still produce distinctive and captivating series.

purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Here’s who was left out of the 2021 Emmys’ In Memoriam tribute

Well, it seemed like a really thorough recap — until viewers realized Emmys 2021 left one of their own out of the In Memoriam segment. Amid an emotional montage of tributes to lost stars — ranging from Michael K. Williams and Cloris Leachman to Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson — at least one Emmy winner was forgotten.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
Alabama State
Montgomery Advertiser

What to know about the 'The Wonder Years' reboot, filming in Montgomery

ABC's reimagining of the heartfelt family comedy is set in the same turbulent late-1960s time period as the original but follows a middle class Black family in Montgomery. This time the protagonist is 12-year-old Dean, played by Elisha Williams, and he's surrounded by a cast that includes Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Milan Ray.
MONTGOMERY, AL
TheWrap

‘The Wonder Years’ Review: ABC Reboot Brings a New, Necessary Perspective to a Timeless Classic

In the conversation about seminal television through the years, a show like the original version of “The Wonder Years” always tends to find a way in the conversation. And for good reason. For six seasons, the coming-of-age ABC dramedy followed Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a typical suburban American child from a typical suburban American household, as he grew up in his typical suburban town — from 1968 to 1973. The series itself debuted in 1988 and ended in 1993, allowing Boomers to look back with fondness over a nostalgic reminder of their own wonder years, of what it felt like to grow up at that time, awkwardness and all. “The Wonder Years” also connected to the millennial, Nick at Nite crowd who may have been too young to fully get the series when it originally aired but could go back and connect through the power of syndication. Which is why a reboot or reimagining of “The Wonder Years” makes as much sense as any other reboot or reimagining — though there is always the question of “Why mess with ‘perfection?’” — as there is another generation who connected to the material just as their parents did.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’: TV Review

“One thing about being 12 that hasn’t changed over the decades is that it’s around 12 that you figure out what your place is in the world.” So says the narrator (Don Cheadle) in ABC’s The Wonder Years pilot, and it’s essentially a mission statement for the series. But the finer details of that journey can’t help but be informed by the world it’s taking place in, and so the series attempts to balance pointed cultural commentary with a genial coming-of-age narrative — and it largely succeeds, thanks to its warm humor and winning cast. Like the original Wonder Years, which...
TV SERIES
Lee Daniels
Person
Saycon Sengbloh
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Don Cheadle
AL.com

‘Wonder Years’ reboot seeks extras for filming in Alabama

Want to be part of “The Wonder Years” reboot set in Alabama? You could have a chance next month, if you’re chosen as an extra for the new ABC TV series. Background actors are needed for filming that’s set for Montgomery on Oct. 11-15, according to an announcement from Central Casting. The production is looking for “men, women and children of all ages and ethnicities.” No details are available on scenes that will be filmed, or specific locations for filming.
ALABAMA STATE
Newsday

'The Wonder Years' review: Reluctant reboot faces difficult balancing act

WHAT IT'S ABOUT It's 1968, but the winds of war and racism have scarcely ruffled a serene Black neighborhood in Montgomery, Alabama. Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams) is about to go into middle school but already wants to figure out his role in life — something his popular teen sister Kim (Laura Kariuki), adoring mom Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) and music professor dad Bill (Dulé Hill) seem to have figured out for themselves. He appoints himself "the great unifier," and for his first unifying act, organizes an integrated baseball game between his team, and his friend Brad's (Julian Lerner) all-white team.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Wonder Years’ Creator on Exploring Racism and Political Turmoil in ABC Update

Welcome to Episode 136 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s five topics are: 1. Ted Lasso praise and raises. The stars and writers of Apple’s breakout comedy cashed in with big raises for season three as the tech company and producers Warner Bros. TV also renegotiate linear rights to the show that could see...
TV SERIES
wliw.org

ABC’s New ‘Wonder Years’ Succeeds By Centering A Black Family In History

Experienced critics know: sometimes it pays to be skeptical of TV show revivals that try to make an old series feel fresh by changing the race of the main characters. But ABC’s Black-centered reimagining of TV’s classic exercise in nostalgia, The Wonder Years, avoids that pitfall for a simple reason. The year in which it is set, 1968, was one of the most pivotal times for Black America in recent history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvseriesfinale.com

Drop Dead Diva: Dramedy Series Reboot in the Works at CBS

Drop Dead Diva fans take note. CBS is developing a reboot of the dramedy with a gender swap in play. The original series aired 2006-14 on Lifetime and stars Brooke Elliott with Margaret Cho, April Bowlby, Kate Levering, Jackson Hurst, Josh Stamberg, Ben Feldman, Lex Medlin, Carter MacIntyre, and Justin Deeley. The show follows a vapid aspiring model who’s killed in a car accident and her soul is transferred into the body of a recently deceased lawyer.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

A Black Family Relives ‘The Wonder Years’ In ABC Reboot, Don Cheadle Narrates

Millennials might remember watching old reruns of The Wonder Years as kids in the ’90s. Now the show is being rebooted, and this time around, they added some color. Instead of starring in the show as “Kevin Arnold,” actor Fred Savage will serve as executive producer alongside Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, and Marc Velez. Actor Elisha “EJ” Williams will take the lead in the role of 12-year-old Dean Williams, Boston Herald reports.
TV SHOWS
610 Sports Radio

‘The Wonder Years’ reboot won’t shy away from difficult topics, says star

It's been 28 years since we last saw Kevin Arnold navigate his way through life in 1968 in "The Wonder Years," and now, the show is making its comeback. Tonight sees the premiere of a reboot of the hit show, though instead of Kevin Arnold, the series follows 12-year old Dean Williams. Played by Elisha Williams, the shows tells the story of a boy who also navigates through life in the late 1960s while living in racially-charged Montgomery, Alabama.
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'The Wonder Years' Cast on How the Reboot Shows a Tapestry of the Black Experience (Exclusive)

Inspired by the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age comedy that sees Dean Williams turning back the clock to the late 1960s as he recounts the story of growing up with his family in Montgomery, Alabama. While the series follows the template of the original, which starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, the cast of the reboot tells ET this version is more than just a copy.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Wonder Years’ On ABC, A Remake Of Sorts About A Black Family In 1968 Birmingham, Alabama

One of the smartest things ABC did when they decided to remake The Wonder Years with a Black family at its center was to hand the show to veteran TV writer Saladin K. Patterson. He didn’t want to make a Black version of Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold and his L.A.-based family; he wanted to make a new family living in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama in 1968. So, in a lot of ways, it’s a whole new thing. But is it The Wonder Years?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
