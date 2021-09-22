Chick-fil-A dropped from restaurants in new KCI terminal

The proposed collection of restaurants operating at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal will no longer include Chick-fil-A.

During a Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee meeting Wednesday, Vantage Airport Group, the vendor vying to win the contract to offer services at the new terminal, said it removed Chick-fil-A from its list of proposed restaurants.

A Vantage representative said during the committee meeting it pulled the restaurant because it doesn’t promote an inclusive environment.

Last week , the Kansas City Aviation Department announced that Canada-based Vantage was its recommendation to run concession operations at the new terminal.

The City Council still has to formally approve the recommendation — a decision that could come as soon as Thursday, Sept. 23.

This is a developing story and will be updated.