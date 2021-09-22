CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chick-fil-A dropped from restaurants in new KCI terminal

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
The proposed collection of restaurants operating at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal will no longer include Chick-fil-A.

During a Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee meeting Wednesday, Vantage Airport Group, the vendor vying to win the contract to offer services at the new terminal, said it removed Chick-fil-A from its list of proposed restaurants.

A Vantage representative said during the committee meeting it pulled the restaurant because it doesn’t promote an inclusive environment.

Last week , the Kansas City Aviation Department announced that Canada-based Vantage was its recommendation to run concession operations at the new terminal.

The City Council still has to formally approve the recommendation — a decision that could come as soon as Thursday, Sept. 23.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 22

John Cox
4d ago

they got dropped because they believe in god and have values Kansas City Missouri and kanas turning into trash thanks to the great leadership (NOT) I'm going to run for mayor of kanas city Missouri

Reply
14
William Scofield
4d ago

Once again they're letting 4.3% of our population control major economic and community decisions. This is comical stuff. Keep it up guys!

Reply
6
Alrighty then
4d ago

Chick fil a isn't missing out on much. I don't see many people in these restaurants when I'm at the airport.

Reply
17
 

