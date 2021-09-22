CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Off-duty Bucks Co. officer shoots pet of neighbor Philly officer after dog fight

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5NjN_0c4VfSaU00

An off-duty officer shot the dog of another officer after a fight between their pets in Philadelphia, according to authorities.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of Kelvin Street in Somerton.

Police say the officer who opened fire works for the Newtown Township Police Department in Bucks County.

A Philadelphia police officer lives across the street.

The Philadelphia officer's pet bit the Newtown officer's dog during a fight between the two animals earlier, authorities say.

The Philadelphia officer's dog was being treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

It is unclear if charges will be filed.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks County, PA
Pets & Animals
County
Philadelphia, PA
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, PA
Bucks County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Garson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Philadelphia Police#Bucks Co#Philly#Mega Millions#Marines
6abc Action News

Sunday Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share this mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant for the Mass is Thomas Nasta, Reverend, Our Lady of Grace. The Lector is Walter Fromm, Jr. Stephanie Iaccarino is the Cantor and Mary Breithaupt is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested, charged after violating protection from abuse order

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) was arrested Friday afternoon in Philadelphia after violation of a protection from abuse order. Boyle, 41, was charged with harassment in addition to the abuse order violation Philadelphia municipal court documents reveal. The House Finance Committee removed Boyle from his position...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy