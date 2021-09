A “game of chicken” is commonly known as a conflict between two parties where neither wants to yield, but both are hoping to avoid embarrassment and failure. That seems to be the pervading psychological dynamic right now at Paramount Pictures, as it continues to topple its legacy leadership structure in favor of a streaming-first future under new studio chief Brian Robbins. “We’re all playing chicken right now,” one insider told Variety, explaining that studio employees are carrying out the work of making movies with no substantive input from Robbins – the former Nickelodeon head who replaced industry statesman Jim Gianopulos as Paramount chairman and CEO earlier this month. On Friday, Emma Watts, the stalwart production head...

