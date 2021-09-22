CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are outraged, ’ Kansas City area principal says after slavery petition circulates

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe principal at Park Hill South High School expressed outrage after a student, or students, circulated a racist petition calling to bring back slavery. “We are outraged, hurt and saddened that this occurred,” Principal Kerrie Herren said in a statement to the student body Friday. “This is not who we want to be at Park Hill South. Our differences make us stronger. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment.”

