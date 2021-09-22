Inspiration4: Incredible video shows landmark moment on SpaceX Crew Dragon
Inspiration4, the first all-civilian spaceflight to orbit, got an out-of-this-world view during their trip. On Tuesday, passenger Sian Proctor shared a video on Twitter of the moment when the team first opened the SpaceX Crew Dragon’s cupola to see the Earth below. The video shows the team lost for words, as Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30” (the theme song from the science fiction classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey) plays in the background.www.inverse.com
Comments / 1