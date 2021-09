Since the first Ronald McDonald House opened in Canada in 1981—making this 40 years of RMHC in Canada—the charity has grown to fifteen more Houses and seventeen Family Rooms within hospitals from Vancouver to Newfoundland. More than 425,000 Canadian families across Canada have made a Ronald McDonald House their home while their child was receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital. At Ronald McDonald Houses families can sleep soundly, do their laundry, enjoy homemade meals and make lifelong friends. For families otherwise in hospital or pricy hotel rooms, Ronald McDonald House is a much-needed respite from at least some stress and heartache, just when they need it most.

