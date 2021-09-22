New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Posters: They Got The Tools. They Got The Talent.
New poster art for the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife have arrived to remind us why bustin' makes you feel good! The two posters showcase the next generation of Ghostbusters with all of the gadgets we know and love. A nostalgia bomb for fans of the franchise, the artwork hints at some familiar baddies from the series past, from the colorful lightning to the slime green colored storm clouds.www.enstarz.com
