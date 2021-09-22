CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Posters: They Got The Tools. They Got The Talent.

By Staff Reporter
enstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew poster art for the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife have arrived to remind us why bustin' makes you feel good! The two posters showcase the next generation of Ghostbusters with all of the gadgets we know and love. A nostalgia bomb for fans of the franchise, the artwork hints at some familiar baddies from the series past, from the colorful lightning to the slime green colored storm clouds.

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Done Filming Says Star Noah Schnapp

It's been more than two years since the third season of Stranger Things aired on Netflix and fans have been patiently waiting for the Hawkins gang's next adventure. Recently, one of its stars has shared a piece of exciting news regarding the production of the upcoming season. According to a...
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenna Grace
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Finn Wolfhard
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sigourney Weaver Says Ghostbusters: Afterlife Is A Glorious Sequel

Sigourney Weaver knows a thing or two about experiencing both ends of the sequel spectrum, with her first two outings as Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise regarded as all-time classics, while the reactions to David Fincher’s third installment and Resurrection were much more muted. The actress was also one...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

The 9 Best Falls In Film... We Don't Mean Autumn

Ah, Fall. A time for warm fuzzy sweaters, fantasy football, and the brilliance of the leaves changing color. What better way to celebrate the chill in the air and Pumpkin Spice EVERYTHING than to reminisce about some of the best falls Hollywood has to offer (see what I did there?).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poster Art#Afterlife#Ghostbusters
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ to Return With Sequel Movie, New ‘Wolf Pack’ Series

MTV’s Teen Wolf is being revived with a new sequel movie coming to Paramount+. The show’s creator, writer and producer, Jeff Davis, has made a new multiyear overall deal with the streamer that includes a movie following up on the 2011 show’s six seasons. Talks are underway with the show’s original cast. The series originally included Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Dylan O’Brien. Here’s the logline of the movie: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other...
PARAMOUNT, CA
News 8 KFMB

‘Stranger Things’ Shares New Teaser for Season 4

On Saturday, during Netflix’s global fan event, the Duffer Brothers, as well as stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, debuted the latest teaser for Stranger Things 4. This marks the fourth in recent months as fans eagerly await its 2022 debut. While the first teaser revealed Hopper’s (David Harbour) return,...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Stranger Things 4: New teaser trailer introduces Victor Creel and creepy haunted house storyline

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things.The clip – released over the weekend as part of the streamer’s global “Tudum” fan event – introduces viewers to a creepy, seemingly haunted home in the town of Hawkins called Creel House.It begins with a family of four moving into their new home in the Fifties. At first, everything seems idyllic but soon they begin to encounter spooky happenings, including blinking lights and mutilated animals discovered on their lawn. It then cuts to a scene of the father of the family standing ominously over what appears...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Between 1995 and 2010, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott collaborated on five movies, and the plot almost always revolved around a mode of transport. Whether it was by accident or design, the duo clearly enjoyed each other’s company when it came to an action thriller hinging on a vehicle of some description.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
Tyla

Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy