New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Posters: They Got The Tools. They Got The Talent.

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things.The clip – released over the weekend as part of the streamer’s global “Tudum” fan event – introduces viewers to a creepy, seemingly haunted home in the town of Hawkins called Creel House.It begins with a family of four moving into their new home in the Fifties. At first, everything seems idyllic but soon they begin to encounter spooky happenings, including blinking lights and mutilated animals discovered on their lawn. It then cuts to a scene of the father of the family standing ominously over what appears...

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO