St Michael School in Crowley closed Wednesday following break-in, vandalism

The Diocese of Lafayette says that St. Michael School in Crowley was closed on Wednesday due to a break-in and a minor case of vandalism in the school's cafeteria.

They say the vandalism occurred overnight and was discovered early on September 22 by a janitor when they arrived to work. The Diocese says that damage is not believed to be serious and that classes will resume Thursday morning once the cafeteria is cleaned.

Crowley Police tell us they were called to the school at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. The janitor found "lots of damage and some blood" around the gym area while opening the school, police say.

When officers arrived, they were told the janitor encountered the suspect but he had fled the scene.

Police say some money was taken from a safe in the athletic office, and they believe the janitor startled the suspect as he was trying to take other items. Police hope that items left behind when the suspect fled might be used to identify him.

The scene was processed and detectives are on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call either Crowley Police Department at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel