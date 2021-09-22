CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cody Johnson On Releasing A Prison Song: “I’ve Never Addressed The Dark Side Of What Happens In Prison… But It Will Happen”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPmAr_0c4VdeIk00

With the release of Cody Johnson’s Dear Rodeo documentary coming out, we’ll finally get the chance to take a deep dive into the cowboy lifestyle that molded the star singer into the man he is today.

However, the man himself recently sat down for an interview with Cowboys & Indians, and he gave us an look into his early days and the path that ultimately led him to country music stardom.

He’s always been vocal about how he was never raised in the cowboy lifestyle, and he decided to pursue his dream of riding bulls on his own. The most surprising part of the interview, though, came when he talked about working in the prison system before chasing his dream of country music stardom:

“I was around the prison system my entire life because my dad worked there for 32 years. I started there when I was 18, just because that’s what my dad did… I worked in intake first, and it was an eye opening experience.

Then I moved to the Goree unit– a sexual-offender treatment program unit– and then I worked in maximum security. And then I rode horses as a field boss.

Eventually, the warden sat me down and said, ‘You need to quit this job and go play music. You’re already playing so many gigs that you’re having trouble showing up for work on time. You just need to go. Prison will always be here.'”

Johnson then went on to say that at some point in his career, he’ll write about his experiences working in the prison system, and the darkness that he saw while he was there:

“I think that the prison stuff will probably show up in my writing later on. It’s much like how the bull-riding stuff happened, and then years later after I’d let it go, I addressed in the song ‘Dear Rodeo.’

But I’ve never addressed the dark side of what happens in prison, just because I would have to address things within myself. But it will happen. Songwriting’s always done that for me.”

I mean, prison tunes are a staple in country music so it will be great to eventually hear one from a man that lived it on the inside.

CoJo’s upcoming double album Human, featuring the lead single “Til You Can’t,” is set for release on October 8th.

Comments / 1

Related
CMT

Cody Johnson Discusses Working In Texas’ Prison System Before Achieving Country Stardom

Country hitmaker Cody Johnson’s life on the range as a rodeo cowboy is an often discussed part of his charming appeal as a star artist in the genre. However, in a recent feature for Cowboys and Indians Magazine, he breaks down a little-known part of his past that also speaks to his forthright and honest demeanor as a singer-songwriter: he worked as a guard in the Texas State Penitentiary system.
TEXAS STATE
MovieWeb

Chris Rock Recalls Superman Role That Never Happened: I Was This Close

There have been a large number of comic book based movies that have entered production only to fall apart before ever making it to screens, and one of those in that "one that got away" category is Superman Lives, a potential Tim Burton-directed project from the late 1990s. While speaking as part of a roundtable interview which also featured Joy Boyega, Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors and Josh O'Connor, Chris Rock mentioned his experience as one of the actors who were set to star in the DC franchise revival.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Song#Play Music#Cowboys Indians#Cojo
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor gets savagely roasted by UFC legend after Machine Gun Kelly incident

Conor McGregor once again hogged the headlines after his unexpected incident with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. McGregor apparently wanted a picture with MGK but his request was shot down by the rapper’s security. This immediately enraged the controversial former UFC champion, who is well-known for having the patience of a very impatient person. McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a brief physical scuffle, with The Notorious even throwing his drink at MGK’s group.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Positive KISS Star Spotted Out in Hollywood Sans Mask—While Claiming to be Quarantining

Five days after KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was spotted outside a West Hollywood hotel already defying public health guidelines. The Daily Mail ran paparazzi photos of Stanley, 69, not wearing a mask while strolling into the hotel on Tuesday. Fans were left scratching their heads at a bizarre turn of events. First, Stanley DID have a mask on hand but didn’t appear to put it on after exiting his vehicle. Secondly, Stanley posted a tweet the next day, on Wednesday, claiming he would be “staying clear of people for a few more days” because his freedom shouldn’t include jeopardizing other people’s health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
XXL Mag

Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Diss Metal Band Slipknot, Gets Dragged

Machine Gun Kelly is getting dragged on social media by Slipknot fans following his comments about the metal band at Riot Fest over the weekend. According to a report on Loudwire, published on Monday (Sept. 20), MGK was performing on the fourth and final day of the 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday (Sept. 19) when he threw Slipknot under the bus.
CHICAGO, IL
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy