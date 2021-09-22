CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Green manages heartache in “Eyes Closed”

By Chloe Robinson
earmilk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeartbreak is just a part of life. As painful as it is, it helps us grow as a person and we are that much stronger for it. Max Green’s new single “Eyes Closed” voices the deep sorrow that can come from a relationship’s end. The indie-pop talent showcases passionate falsetto...

earmilk.com

