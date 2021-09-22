Max Green manages heartache in “Eyes Closed”

Emerging globetrotting singer/songwriter KAYPAIGE teams up with South Korean rapper Ted Park for this smooth feel-good jam titled "So Right to Me." The genre-bending record takes elements from '70s funk, pop, and hip-hop and the result is a bouncy summer jam dedicated to everyone getting back their life together in the midst of the pandemic. It's ripe with an upbeat funky guitar bassline, crunchy drums grooves, and warm melodic textures that blend with KAYPAIGE's earworm melodies. Birthed during her time in South Korea where she wrote the track before recording it back in the states, KAYPAIGE taps the verbal assistance of Ted Park who peppers the record with his smooth autotune flow and bright lyrics that reflect the good life.
