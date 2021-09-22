Max Green manages heartache in “Eyes Closed”

Mysterious sludge rap entity Lil Ugly Mane, who has disappeared into a fog of obscurity and blunt smoke numerous times, has once again emerged from the swamp with his new two-track single, "PORCELAIN SLIGHTLY/INTO A LIFE." Ugly Mane’s proclivity towards oblique release titles continues, joining the pantheons alongside gems like volume 1: flick your tongue against your teeth and describe the present. and SLEEP UNTIL IT HURTS YOU. Over the years, some of his vast and influential catalogue could fall into the “challenging listen” category, but he has never seen it as his job to tuck the listener in and sing them to sleep. His role has always been more to plant a horrifying idea in the listener to lie dormant for years, ready to spread its malignant seed when the host is at their most vulnerable.

