Galesburg, IL

Concert in the Yard planned for Sunday; benefit supports community members in need of emergency funding

Galesburg Register-Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALESBURG — Delivering musical entertainment with a dash of fundraising, a fifth Concert in the Yard is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, on North Kellogg Street. Proceeds from the fifth concert in this series will benefit community members who are facing a pressing need for assistance with delinquent utilities or past due rent/mortgage payments to help prevent eviction. The program is designed to support community members when other agencies cannot during the COVID-19 crisis.

