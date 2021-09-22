Landing Arceneaux just the latest step in Cougars championship goals

What a ride the Houston Cougars mens basketball program has been on since head coach Kelvin Sampson's arrival in early 2014. It feels much longer than seven years ago when some of the truly die hard Cougar fans filled up a couple of section in the old broken down Hofheinz Pavilion to watch then Athletic Director Mack Rhodes announced the hiring of Sampson to be the next person to attempt to lead the program out of, well…whatever you want to call where the program was when he arrived, hopefully back to at least a team that was competitive year in and year out for conference titles and the NCAA Tournament.