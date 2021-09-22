CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: FBI Improves in Lead-off Spot, The Resident Steady, Voice Tops Night

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 4 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ FBI made its debut in the Tuesday leadoff spot with 6.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, ticking up in the demo from its May finale.

Leading out of FBI this week, FBI: Most Wanted (6.9 mi/0.6) delivered Tuesday’s second largest audience, up 27 percent from its sophomore premiere and steady in the demo. FBI: International then debuted to 6.2 mil (beating the combined competition by 29 percent) and a 0.6 rating. ( Most Wanted and International swap time slots next week, remember.)

NBC’s The Voice (7.1 mil/1.1, read recap ) dominated Tuesday in the demo and also eked out a win in total viewers. New Amsterdam (3.7 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+” ) returned on par with last season’s averages.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A-“ ) returned steady with its finale. Our Kind of People followed with just 1.6 mil and a 0.3; TVLine readers gave the premiere a “B-,” with 75 percent planning to stay tuned.

THE CW | Stargirl (600K/0.1, read post mortem ) and Supergirl (470K/0.1, read post mortem ) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (3 mil/0.8) slipped, while Ultimate Surfer (1.15 mil/0.3) drew its second smallest audience yet.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

