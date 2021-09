The public comment period starts on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 and concludes Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at 5 p.m. Metro and ODOT collaborate with regional partners to effectively and efficiently manage and operate the roads and transit system in greater Portland. These efforts are guided by the Transportation System Management and Operations Strategy. In 2010, the region’s first TSMO strategy laid the groundwork for agencies to coordinate cost-effective investments like smarter signal timing, traffic incident response and traveler information. Since 2010, much has changed in technology, in the way people get around and in the greater Portland region.

