Federal Judge Extends Temporary Hold On COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers
UTICA (WENY) – A federal judge has extended the hold on New York State’s requirement for healthcare workers with religious exemptions to still get the COVID-19 vaccine. Judge David Hurd extended the temporary restraining order to October 12. Additionally, the Utica-based District Court will accept written arguments rather than hold an in-person hearing on Tuesday, September 28. Those written arguments will be used for Judge Hurd to base his decision on, which is expected by October 12.wnynewsnow.com
