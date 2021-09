While countless footwear companies are making strides toward more sustainable practices, real progress will depend on industry-wide efforts. To understand the best choices to make and targets to pursue, companies need to know how they measure up to their competitors — both average performers and those at the forefront of innovation. The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America’s new shoe sustainability guide tackles one essential area of shoe manufacturing — environmentally preferred materials (EPMs) — to provide industry leaders with benchmarks and goals to aid in their efforts to reduce their companies’ environmental impacts. The trade association worked with sourcing and...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO