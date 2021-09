Maywood Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Sept. 24. At a public meeting held on September 23, 2021, the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners of the Village of Maywood, Illinois, adopted certain amendments to their Rules and Regulations relating to adopting a Lateral Hire Process for Entry Level Police Officers. Copies of the amended version of the Rules and Regulations are available from the Office of the Secretary of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners located at 125 South 5th Avenue, Maywood, Illinois 60153 or the Office of the Village Clerk located at Maywood Village Hall, 40 West Madison, Maywood, Illinois 60153.

