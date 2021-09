In order to communicate a defining experience, a film needs to engage the eye, the ear, the heart, the body. It needs to move the viewer in more ways than one. Director Bassam Tariq’s debut feature Mogul Mowgli accomplishes this, and does so to such an impressive degree that viewing it is an often uncomfortable experience. And why shouldn’t a story like this one — of a British-Pakistani rapper about to make it big but forced to let his dream go due to a degenerative illness — be uncomfortable?

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO