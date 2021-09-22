CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Self-driving tech co Aurora to test driverless delivery with FedEx

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Reuters) - Self-driving technology company Aurora will begin piloting trucks loaded with its software this week to haul goods for U.S. package delivery firm FedEx Corp between Dallas and Houston, albeit with a safety driver.

Aurora, which is led by former heads of self-driving programs at Google, Uber and Tesla Inc, added on Wednesday it is aiming for trucks without a safety driver by late 2023.

The news comes a week after self-driving startup Argo AI, Ford Motor Co and Walmart Inc said they would together launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, and Washington, D.C.

In January, Aurora announced a partnership with U.S. truckmaker PACCAR Inc, whose brands include Peterbilt and Kenworth, to develop self-driving trucks. Aurora now plans to use these trucks to deliver FedEx parcels.

Aurora, which is going public through a deal with a blank-check firm backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, is also working with Sweden’s Volvo Group to develop self-driving trucks.

Heavy truck makers around the world are lining up technology partners to help build out self-driving systems for long-haul freight that could see widespread commercial service well before self-driving robotaxis.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Tesla expands ‘full self-driving’ tests, bucking the feds’ safety concerns

Tesla is letting more drivers try out its “full self-driving” tool — just one week after the federal government’s top crash investigator warned that the company still hasn’t addressed “basic safety issues” with the feature. Tesla drivers can now use a “request” button on their vehicle’s screen to apply to...
CARS
bizjournals

FedEx, Aurora launch autonomous pilot program in Texas

Buckle up for a new kind of FedEx vehicle in Texas. Aurora, an autonomous vehicle company, announced a new collaboration for a commercial pilot with Memphis, Tennessee-based transportation and logistics giant FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and Paccar (Nasdaq: PCAR), a Bellevue, Washington-based designer and maker of large semi-trucks. Together, the...
TEXAS STATE
charlottenews.net

Waymo self-driving cars testing service in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Waymo has begun offering rides in its all-electric self-driving Jaguar I-PACE sport utility vehicles to a pre-determined customers in San Francisco. The SUVs will initially service the mainly residential western and southern areas of the city, including Richmond and Bernal Heights. During the journey, a passenger must...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bizjournals

Tesla's plans to test new 'self-driving' tech raises concerns

Tesla Inc.'s plan to widely release a test version of a new test version of its its so-called "Full Self Driving" platform is drawing government concern. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) on Thursday said the name of the feature is misleading since it still requires a driver to constantly monitor the vehicle and be prepared to take control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SlashGear

FedEx runs first autonomous truck delivery with Aurora and PACCAR

FedEx, PACCAR, and Aurora announced an “industry-first collaboration” for real-deal autonomous semi truck deliveries in Texas. The first commercial pilot will “regularly and autonomously” haul FedEx deliveries between Dallas and Houston along the I-45 corridor. That 500-mile round trip will include a safety driver (just in case something goes amiss), and initiates Aurora’s latest development phase: “Refine and Pilot.”
INDUSTRY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Driverless Sidewalk Delivery Rolling Out to 2 ShopRite Stores

ShopRite stores in the northeast Pennsylvania towns of Yardley and Bethlehem are adding remote-controlled mobile robots designed to meet growing consumer demand for faster local home delivery. The battery-powered delivery robots, which will travel along sidewalks and roadsides at a walking pace—no more than 3 miles per hour, officials said—are...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reid Hoffman
The Associated Press

Embark Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced a collaboration with Cummins to accelerate the integration of next-generation truck components and controls in self-driving trucks. Under this collaboration, Embark is testing Cummins’ automated driving system (ADS) powertrain interface to manage powertrain operations. The integration of the platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface (EUI) with Cummins’ powertrain interface will enable Embark to leverage Cummins’ ADEPT™ powertrain features, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and performance of the self-driving system.
CARS
Design Taxi

Walmart Experiments With Self-Driving AI Delivery Vehicles To Meet Demand

In a new partnership with Argo AI and Ford, American retail giant Walmart is testing out autonomous vehicle last-mile delivery services in Miami; Austin, Texas; and Washington DC. Each company brings the best of its products to the table: Argo AI provides the self-driving system to be implemented in the...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Fedex#Self Driving Trucks#Tech#Aurora#Fedex Corp#Tesla Inc#Argo Ai#Walmart Inc#Peterbilt#Kenworth#Volvo Group
fox35orlando.com

Florida Tesla drivers must pass test to use self-driving function

You are going to have to pass a test if you want to use the car's new self-driving function. The company said that they will analyze the driver's data over a seven-day period. The latest upgrade enables Teslas to virtually drive themselves on both highways and city streets. The mode still requires the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Walmart Will Be Launching Driverless Car Delivery This Year, Using Ford Vehicles

Driverless cars are slowly starting to become a trend on US highways. Companies like Google and Tesla paved the road for other more standard manufacturers to create their own versions of autonomous vehicles. And now, major corporations are signing on to use autonomous technology for local deliveries. On Wednesday, Walmart announced that it’s partnering with Ford and Argo to bring self-driving delivery vehicles to Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Washington, DC.
CARS
Daily Mail

Walmart will test driverless grocery delivery service in Austin, Miami and Washington DC using AI-powered Ford Escapes

Walmart will begin testing an autonomous vehicle delivery service this year that will allow customers to place orders online and have their groceries delivered by a driverless car. The pilot program is being launched in Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida: and Washington D.C. It's a partnership between the $560-billion mega-retailer and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Video: Tesla Begins Full Self-Driving Beta Testing In Canada

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is working to make its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driving software fully autonomous. The company believes ultimately cameras will be the answer, and recently removed the radar from its Model 3 and Y vehicles, calling the update Tesla Vision. While Tesla recently rolled out the latest update...
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy