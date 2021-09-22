CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Tell us: how do you cope with insomnia?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtgJE_0c4VcJi800
Photograph: amenic181/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it difficult to fall asleep or even stay asleep. It skyrocketed during the pandemic – but for many of us, it existed long before that too.

If you experience insomnia, we want to hear what you do when you can’t sleep. Do you count sheep, read a book, play the piano or even go for a walk? How long have you had it, and how do you cope?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

Are You Sensitive To Caffeine? Here’s How To Tell

Coffee sensitivities are common. Here are a few symptoms that you might be experiencing. Caffeine is everywhere, from coffee to soda. So many of us need it to function in the morning to make us feel productive and awake. But there’s a lot of people who have a propensity for feeling very intense reactions when consuming caffeine, which can cause them jitters, sleep issues, headaches, and more.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Privacy Policy
The Guardian

Tell us about a prized belonging you lost and found again

From missing pets to misplaced jewellery, the internet has become integral in the retrieval of many lost belongings. With this in mind, we’d love to hear your stories of personal items lost – and then found again. Perhaps a a social media callout resulted in the return of your wedding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Cosmos

How do you get your hearts to beat together? Tell a great story

The performance may be breathtaking. A plot twist can make your heart leap! So it’s probably to be expected that those listening will often synchronise heartbeats and breathe together unconsciously. In a new study published today in the journal Cell Reports, researchers say they found that peoples’ heart rates synchronised...
JULES VERNE
osfhealthcare.org

How to tell family and friends you have cancer

One of the hardest decisions to make after a cancer diagnosis is how to share the news. Do you tell people, or keep it to yourself? Who should you tell? How many people need to know? How much should you tell them? And what about sharing on social media?. Regardless...
CANCER
marksdailyapple.com

How to Cope with Feeling Overwhelmed

“Some days you will feel like the ocean. Some days you will feel like you are drowning in it.”. Ain’t that the truth. Life comes at you fast. You get laid off and don’t have enough money in savings, a family member gets sick, your car gets totaled. All of a sudden, you’re totally underwater.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy