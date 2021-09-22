‘Child’s Play’ Star Bringing ‘Chucky’ to Vegas Signing

By Jason R. Latham | Las Vegas, NV | Rogue Toys



They truly are friends to the end.



Just in time for Halloween season, Alex Vincent , the former child actor (turned grown up actor) famous for going head-to-head with Chucky the killer doll in 1988’s Child’s Play , is returning to Las Vegas for an autograph and photo appearance at, where else, Rogue Toys.



Vincent, who has reprised his role as Chucky’s nemesis in 2013’s Curse of Chucky and 2017’s Cult of Chucky (and soon again in Syfy’s Chucky television series), will be at Rogue’s east side location (5300 S. Eastern Ave. on September 25 , meeting and greeting fans, with Chucky in tow, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.







Connecting with the Horror Community



Vincent is among the growing contingent of horror movie alums making the trek to Las Vegas for autograph appearances and panels. Events such as these range in size but have become more common with the opening of fan-owned businesses such as Rogue Toys and downtown’s Nightmare Toys.



Last weekend, as the bands played on at Life Is Beautiful , horror fans flocked to Nightmare’s Commerce Street location for the chance to meet Candyman star Tony Todd , who returned to the city for a one-day signing appearance at the store.



Todd, and Vincent, are also among the horror stars that have previously appeared at Las Vegas’ Days of the Dead horror convention, which is notable not just for autographs and photo-ops but also the panel conversations in which stars are able to discuss their careers and their most famous films.



Days of the Dead, which first arrived in 2019, will be back at downtown’s Plaza Hotel and Casino for the second time this year October 8-10 . Fan favorites Bruce Campbell ( Evil Dead ) and “Jason Voorhees” actor Kane Hodder are scheduled to appear, as well as Academy Award winners Richard Dreyfuss and Louis Gossett Jr ., and Las Vegas’ own Cerina Vincent ( Cabin Fever , Not Another Teen Movie ).



The post ‘Child’s Play’ Star Bringing ‘Chucky’ to Vegas Signing appeared first on Off The Strip .