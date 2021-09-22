CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS to Phase Out CBSN Name for News Streaming Service

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
CBSN represented the first effort by one of the traditional broadcast networks to get into the news streaming game, and its name was meant to evoke digital concepts. But that was so 2014.

CBS News intends to phase out the CBSN moniker later this year and give its streaming effort the same identity its other products have: CBS News. A spokesperson for CBS News confirmed the new direction, which was previously reported by Digiday . Employees who staff the streaming operation are expected to move to the studio previously utilized by “CBS This Morning,” which has moved to a Times Square broadcast operation , and, like CBSN, undergone a name change.

A name-change may seem cosmetic, but tying broadcast and digital efforts under a single brand has deeper ramifications for CBS News, which is in the midst of going through some changes orchestrated by new bosses, Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon , as part of an operational reworking that ties the news division to CBS owned-and-operated stations.

“As a unified organization, we’ll offer a choreography of coverage across all of our platforms, that includes unparalleled, expansive on-the-ground reporting from New York to L.A., Chicago to Dallas, London to Beijing and everywhere in between,” Khemlani said in a statement.

CBSN launched under previous executives, but it is widely seen as the first significant maneuver by one of the nation’s big TV-news outlets to woo mobile audiences. Since its launch more than half a decade ago, CBSN has become a place where news aficionados can go at moments of national significance; catch “CBS Evening News” at times after it has run on the CBS broadcast network; and see both a bespoke morning program as well as segments from CBS’ traditional shows. The CBSN brand has extended to local-news efforts by CBS stations in New York, Chicago and elsewhere.

The identity shift will help seal the broader notion of a fluid unit as CBS works to emphasize both national and local newsgathering, McMahon said in a statement. “We’re not just seeing streaming growth nationally. CBS local news streaming is growing year-over-year as well. By unifying these organizations, we’re building on this momentum.” CBSN had more than one billion streams in 2020, according to the company.

The change comes as more TV-news operations are moving full-bore into the world of streaming video. Executives at CNN, NBC News, MSNBC, ABC News and Fox News are putting more attention on streaming-news products, and are adding new programs while wooing anchors and producers to staff them. NBC News recently launched anchor Tom Llamas on a new streaming program aimed at luring evening-news viewers. CNN is expected to launch a new streaming outlet early next year, and has already lured Kasie Hunt, widely considered an up-and-comer at NBC News, to serve as an anchor. Fox News Media continues to broaden its Fox Nation streaming service in a bid to give viewers series centered on true-crime and real-estate as well as the conservative politics that are a hallmark of its linear operation. MSNBC is trying to weave some of its most opinionated analysts across both its linear weekend schedule and its new “The Choice” outlet on its parent company’s Peacock streaming hub.

But CBS started working to woo digital crowds significantly earlier. “News is not going to hold. Over time, more things are going to debut on CBSN and then flow to other broadcasts,” former CBS News President David Rhodes told Variety in 2016. “You’d have to really have your head in the sand not to say this is where the business is going.”

Deadline

‘World News Tonight With David Muir’ Tops Season In Total Viewers And Key Demos; All Network Evening Newscasts See Ratings Drop

ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir again finished the season on top in total viewers and the key demographic, but all the network evening newscasts saw their viewership drop in 2020-21 versus a year earlier. The newscast averaged 8.74 million total viewers, down 7% from 9.39 million a season earlier. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt averaged 7.32 million, down 11% from 8.27 million; and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell posted 5.4 million, down 8% from 5.86 million. In the 25-54 demographic, World News Tonight averaged 1.69 million, off by 10% compared to 1.88 million a season earlier. NBC Nightly...
TV SHOWS
AdWeek

CBSN Is Being Renamed CBS News, And Will Move to Former CBS This Morning Studio

News networks are continuing to put significant resources into their streaming news efforts, and that includes the network that started it all: CBS News. CBSN, which launched all the way back in 2014 with Jeff Glor as its lead anchor, is being renamed CBS News later this year and will use the former CBS This Morning studio as its new streaming studio. CBS’ weekday and Saturday morning shows recently moved to a Times Square studio, and, like CBSN, also experienced name changes (CBS This Morning became CBS Mornings and CBS This Morning: Saturday became CBS Saturday Morning).
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Vaughn Hillyard Named NBC News Correspondent, Reporting for Streaming and Other NBC News Programming

Staffing news coming out of NBC on Tuesday: NBC News political reporter Vaughn Hillyard is now an NBC News correspondent, and Zinhle Essamuah is joining NBC News as a reporter. Both newsers will focus their initial efforts on reporting for the network’s streaming news series NBC News Now, as the company launches a series of new primetime shows, including Tom Llamas‘ new show, which launched on Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

CBS News Political Director, Investigative Unit Chief Are Leaving

Multiple high-level off-air staffers are leaving CBS News, moves which will make way for changes in terms of who runs the network’s political and investigative coverage. Business Insider reported Friday that CBS News communications-turned-political director Caitlin Conant is leaving the network (and the TV news business altogether), as are CBS News investigative chief Len Tepper, Washington D.C.-based producer Katie Dominick and director of professional development Katie Curcio, the latter of whom ran the news division’s intern program.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cops’ Reboot Picked Up at Fox News Streaming Service Fox Nation

Cops is being rebooted by Fox News Media. The long-running reality series, which was canceled by Paramount last year in the wake of public outrage following the death of George Floyd, has been picked up for the Fox Nation streaming service. Fox Nation has ordered new episodes for season 33 of the show, which follows police officers as they go on patrol and respond to calls. It has also picked up 15 episodes from season 32. Cops and another police reality show, A&E’s Live PD, were canceled last summer as protests against police brutality swept the nation, bringing increased scrutiny to how...
TV SERIES
