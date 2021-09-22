CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie Inks New Deal With Full Stop Management Joining Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, And More

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
Saweetie continues to parlay her status as one of the hottest young stars in music into new brand deals and endorsements, which are primed to increase with her new management deal with one of the top firms in the entertainment biz.

On Tuesday (Sept. 21), Saweetie announced becoming the latest addition to the Full Stop Management roster, which currently houses megastars like Gwen Stefani , Harry Stylez , Lizzo , and Mark Ronson , with her career being steered by industry power player Brandon Creed. Louis Burrell, Saweetie’s uncle and previous manager following her split with Max Gousse, will retain his duties until the “Best Friend” spitter’s integration with Full Stop is complete.

While Saweetie’s highly anticipated debut album, Pretty B**ch Music , has yet to materialize , that hasn’t kept her out of the spotlight or off the stage as she recently performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival during which she rocked the crowd while wearing the same clothes she had on at the airport.

She’s also quickly gained a reputation as one of the most coveted endorsees in the game today. Prior to her latest move with Full Stop Management, the Bay Area native made waves with her partnerships with McDonald’s, Crocs, and most recently, MAC Cosmetics as the beauty titan’s latest brand ambassador.

“The MAC collaboration is a dream come true,” said the 28-year-old in a statement exclusively to VIBE. “Through the collection, I want every girl, with every complexion, and every background and every unique feature to be able to tap into her pretty girl aura because beauty comes in so many different ways but it always begins from the inside.”

