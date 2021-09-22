REVEALED: Shooter's bloody driver's license was found in SUV where he killed four friends before driving and dumping them in an SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield

An Arizona man who was charged on Tuesday with murdering four friends and leaving their bodies in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield - along with his bloody driver's license - allegedly told his father he 'snapped and shot a couple of people,' a criminal complaint has revealed.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree intentional murder, without premeditation. Suggs turned himself in to Gilbert, Arizona, police last week after investigators announced he was wanted for questioning. Prosecutors said he remains jailed in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Suggs' father, 56-year-old Darren McWright, who also goes by the last name Osborne, has been charged in Wisconsin with four counts of hiding a corpse. The Minnesota complaint against Suggs does not name McWright as Suggs' father, but comparing the details with the charges out of Wisconsin shows the two men are father and son.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says it is reviewing the case against McWright.

The Gilbert Police Department said Suggs was taken to the Maricopa County jail on Friday. It was not immediately clear if he was still there on Wednesday because the jail's online records showed an error.

The bodies of Matthew Pettus, 26, his half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm's boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm, were found by a farmer in a cornfield on September 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, Wisconsin, roughly 60 miles east of St. Paul.

Authorities said all four had gunshot wounds to the head. Nitosha Flug-Presley, who was in the front passenger seat, had been shot in the mouth, Pettus had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head, Foreman had a gunshot wound to the face and another gunshot wound to the top of the head, and Sturm had a gunshot wound to the left cheek, the complaint said.

Authorities said in court documents that Suggs was seen at the White Squirrel bar on Seventh Street West in St. Paul with Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus in the early hours of September 12. The Wisconsin criminal complaint against McWright said Flug-Presley's aunt told authorities that her niece had a 'thing' with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her.

According to the criminal complaint against Suggs, an employee at the bar saw a woman who looked like Flug-Presley arguing with a man, who the employee identified as Suggs from a photo lineup.

The employee said Suggs said something about 'having six children and this happening every time he comes back to Minnesota,' the complaint said.

Flug-Presley, Pettus and Sturm were then seen getting into a black SUV, the complaint said. The SUV and Suggs returned to the area shortly before 3am.

Investigators believe that Suggs killed the four victims along Seventh Street West in St. Paul, sometime between 3.30am and 3.48am. Six spent shell casings and Suggs' bloody driver's license were found in the vehicle.

Suggs then called his father and showed up where his father was staying at about 5am.

Suggs' father told authorities that his son 'snapped and shot a couple of people.' Suggs then drove the SUV from St. Paul to Wisconsin, and Suggs' father followed him in another vehicle.

They stopped at various gas stations - surveillance video from one St. Paul station shows Suggs driving the SUV, and Flug-Presley slumped over in the passenger seat, the complaint said.

Suggs' father told authorities that after leaving the SUV in a cornfield, he gave Suggs a ride back to Minnesota. Suggs´ father denied knowing the bodies were in the abandoned SUV, the complaint said.

Four friends whose bodies were discovered in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin had been murdered 60 miles away on Seventh Street West in St Paul, Minnesota, not from the White Squirrel bar where they had met up with Suggs

A criminal complaint alleges that Suggs had an argument with Flug-Presley at the White Squirrel bar just hours before the killings

But surveillance video from a gas station in Wheeler, Wisconsin - about 10 miles from the cornfield - shows that Suggs´ father handed something to the driver of the SUV. Suggs' father also stood at the SUV´s open passenger window while it was in the gas station parking lot, the complaint said.

Both vehicles then left the gas station in Wheeler and drove toward the direction of the cornfield where the SUV was discovered. Investigators found blood in the gas station parking lot where the SUV had stopped, the complaint said.

McWright turned himself in and was arrested on September 15, while Suggs surrendered to police in Arizona on September 17.

Damone Presley, the father of victim Flug-Presley, told DailyMail.com that the last time he saw McWright was in the Little Six Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, when the man now accused of killing his daughter approached him to offer his condolences on the death of Presley's father.

'We go way back,' said Presley, 50, standing outside his home in St. Paul. 'I wouldn't say he was a close family friend but he was a well-known friend of the family.

'He certainly wasn't a stranger.

'Just a month and a half ago I spoke to him — or should I say he spoke to me.

'My father had passed last year in December, so he came up to me in the casino and gave his condolence — we shared our childhood memories and chit-chatted about some of the work I and my parents have done in the community.'

He said he hadn't seen McWright in four years prior to that.

On the night they were gunned down, Flug-Presley and three of her friends had all gone out first to Shamrocks, a popular bar in downtown St. Paul, and then to the White Squirrel, where they crossed paths with Suggs. Their bodies were found on the afternoon of September 12.

None of the victims had any ties to Sheridan, which is in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

Presley said his daughter also knew Suggs, 38, who was even in her house at her son's birthday party earlier this year.

'He is a friend of two of her cousins and at our last gathering three months ago I remember seeing him there.

'I am trying to process it all now,' Presley added.

And he had a message for his erstwhile friend and his son. 'How dare you?' he raged. 'How dare you?

'But justice will be served. Not only for you but to everyone else involved. Justice will come.'

Presley, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, were found murdered inside the car in a field in Sheridan, rural Wisconsin, on the afternoon of September 12. Pictured the scene taped off

Investigators remain tight-lipped about many aspects of the case, and Bygd refused to answer many key questions, including ownership information for the SUV the bodies were found in, and the position of the bodies in the vehicle

Flug-Presley's mother and aunt told investigators that Suggs had been dating her during visits to St. Paul from his Arizona home, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dunn County District Court.

Her father said Friday that he was relieved to hear the news about Suggs' arrest.

'I am excited that he is arrested because it could have been somebody else´s family that was going to pay a price for his devilish deeds,' he said.

Presley has been involved in social issues in the Rondo area of St. Paul for years. A yard sign on his front lawn reads: 'Guns Down St. Paul.'

He said he believed McWright would have stopped the murders if he had known that his daughter was one of the intended victims, as disputes in the area are normally settled between family elders

'It really alarms me that if he had any indication that she was a Presley — because our family is well known in the community — that he would not have stopped this tragic thing that happened.'

He said he is convinced there are more than the father and son involved in the slayings of his daughter and her friends. 'Four young people died,' he said. 'That wasn't the work of one or two people.'

Pettus's brother Zach Pettus had earlier told the Star-Tribune that he had an idea who had killed the quartet.

But when contacted by DailyMail.com after McWright's arrest he said he had 'spoken too soon' and had no further comment.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said investigators believe the bodies 'were randomly brought to' the Town of Sheridan and that someone intentionally drove the SUV into the tall corn

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he believed the four bodies were randomly brought to Sheridan from the Twin Cities.

Bygd said that motive in the case remains a mystery, and that all possibilities are under investigation, including the involvement of personal acquaintances, organized crime, or a drug connection.

He said earlier this week there was no preliminary evidence of drugs as a motive, but that 'it very well could be, and that's going to be discovered through our investigation.'

Loyace Foreman III was the son of Loyace Foreman Jr, senior pastor at New Vision Faith Center in Saint Paul.

'He was stolen from us,' Loyace's mother, Jessica, wrote in a post. 'And we will find the thief. If it takes my very last breath. We will not rest. Loyace PulzeRazr Foreman III was my Prince.'

According to recent social media posts, the 35-year-old Foreman III had two children and was in a romantic relationship with Jessica Sturm.

He worked as a demolition contractor and enjoyed drawing in his free time.

'He was a doting uncle to his four nieces and nephews,' Jessica Foreman told Twin Cities. 'He was the protector of his three sisters. He was not perfect and we loved him unconditionally. He left an unfillable void.'

Sturm, who worked a second job as a paralegal at a law firm, and was raising her two sons, ages 11 and 5. The youngest boy had just celebrated his birthday last month.

Mourners online described Strum and Nitosha Flug-Presley as very close friends.

'There was never a time where i would see 1 without the other,' a mutual friend wrote. 'Y'all were literally inseparable and to think we lost y'all together don't even sit right.'

Flug-Presley leaves behind a young son and daughter.

'She was an outgoing person, a very good mother, exceptional daughter,' Presley's father said. 'She was very vibrant, she had a good heart, someone who would lift up your spirits.'