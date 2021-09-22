CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young mum, 26, dies after crashing friend's car into tree following night out

By
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A young mum died when she crashed her friend's car into a tree after a night out, an inquest heard.

Rhianne Nicholas, 26, died in the early hours of August 29 last year.

Emergency services attended the scene near Tonypandy at about 3.45am following a 999 call by a nearby resident, the inquest at Pontypridd Coroners' Court was told.

Rhianne had been drinking with pal Jodie Maher in Bridgend on the night of her death.

They returned home in Jodie's car in the early hours of the morning and ate some food before going to bed.

Jodie said in her statement that they had also inhaled “nitrous oxide in balloons” after getting back, WalesOnline reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WOgn_0c4Vb6M900
Rhianne took her friend's red Vauxhall Adam and tried to drive home but crashed soon afterwards ( Image: South Wales Police)

The court heard how Rhianne had planned to stay the night with her friend but changed her mind when Jodie went to bed.

Rhianne took Jodie's red Vauxhall Adam and tried to drive home but crashed soon afterwards.

The car had mounted on the kerb before losing control and crossing the carriageway, the court heard.

It then collided with a tree. Police statements said there was no sign of emergency braking and the vehicle had been travelling at 62mph at the time of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWFHn_0c4Vb6M900
Tributes were left on the A4119 for Rhianne after she who died in a car accident near Penygraig ( Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne)

Rhianne was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision.

A post-mortem report by pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter of the University Hospital of Wales revealed that Rhianne had a blood alcohol level of 109mg per 100ml of blood. This is over the legal driving limit of 80mg.

Dr Leadbeatter also revealed she suffered “blunt impact to the chest, left-sided rib fractures, and spinal injuries” which was consistent with the collision.

A statement from PS Heath Lewis, who attended the scene, told how emergency services performed CPR on Rhianne.

The statement said: “There was only one occupant in the car. She was wearing pyjamas and was curled in the foetal position on the passenger seat. I reached to feel for a pulse and could not feel one.

“My colleagues and I attempted to get the female out of the vehicle but there was significant damage to the passenger compartment and we were not able to. The fire service arrived shortly afterwards and were able to begin CPR.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1V5K_0c4Vb6M900
Jodie said she had no idea Rhianne had taken her car until police came by to tell her ( Image: WalesOnline/Rob Browne)

In a statement paramedic, Alan Davies said: “CPR was started by the fire service. When we arrived we could not see any external injuries but the female driver had no pulse.

“We administered adrenaline, established an airway, and provided oxygen but were unable to revive her.”

Jodie told the court in a statement: “Rhianne had taken my car before without asking. We had fallen out over it in the past but I thought after that she wasn’t going to do it again.

“We were both in really good spirits that night and had been laughing and joking the whole time.

“I had no idea what had happened until I was woken up by police at 6.30am to the news of the crash.

“The whole incident has left me devastated and gutted. I still can't believe that it is real.

"I'm devastated by the loss of my friend. My world has fallen apart."

In her summary coroner, Dr Sarah Jane Richards said: “Although they are not here today I offer the family my deepest condolences.”

The official cause of death recorded was death resulting from a road traffic collision.

A statement on behalf of Rhianne's brother, Scott Nicholas, said: "My parents died in 2018 and this was heartbreaking for us all but Rhianne especially.

“As a family, we are heartbroken by the death of Rhianne. It feels so unreal.

"She leaves behind her five-year-old daughter. We will tell her about her mum and make sure she is looked after.

"Rhianne enjoyed life to the full. She always made sure others were okay and put other people first.

"We can never make sense of what has happened but through her daughter, Rhianne will live on.”

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

