CHICAGO – For the first time in at least six months, both of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are above $400,000,000 at the same time. There is a combined prize total of $862,000,000 on offer over the next two draws, which is the highest combined jackpot total since January 2021. Both jackpots have been on a roll throughout the summer, with the Powerball last hit in early June and Mega Millions hit in late May. Tonight, the Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $405,000,000. Continue Reading

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO