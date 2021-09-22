CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Board Plans ‘Lighter, Shorter’ CSS Profile — Now Free for Families Earning Less Than $100,000

Cover picture for the articleFamilies making up to $100,000 a year will no longer have to pay for the CSS Profile, an online form applicants must use to apply for institutional aid at scores of high-profile colleges. The College Board, which announced the change on Wednesday, also plans to create a “lighter, shorter” version of the lengthy application, which many college-access advocates have described as a barrier for low-income and first-generation applicants.

