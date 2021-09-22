Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country competes at Berlin and Ripon
On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country Teams competed at the 10 school Berlin Invitational held at the Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin. The Hornet/Wildcat Boy Harriers placed ninth out of ten teams Winneconne won the meet with 31 points with Kewauskum finishing second with 84 points. Elijah Williams was the top Wautoma/Wild Rose finisher with a 15th place finish out of 60 runners. Logan Erdman finished 16th, Wyatt McComb 50th, Tommy Hite 51st, James Howen 55th, Noah Storms 58th, and Foster Skweres 59th. Brett Jones was 25th and Mason Heuer 29th in the Junior Varsity Race.
