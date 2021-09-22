CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripon, WI

Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country competes at Berlin and Ripon

By Editorials
wausharaargus.com
 5 days ago

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Wautoma/Wild Rose Cross Country Teams competed at the 10 school Berlin Invitational held at the Mascoutin Golf Club in Berlin. The Hornet/Wildcat Boy Harriers placed ninth out of ten teams Winneconne won the meet with 31 points with Kewauskum finishing second with 84 points. Elijah Williams was the top Wautoma/Wild Rose finisher with a 15th place finish out of 60 runners. Logan Erdman finished 16th, Wyatt McComb 50th, Tommy Hite 51st, James Howen 55th, Noah Storms 58th, and Foster Skweres 59th. Brett Jones was 25th and Mason Heuer 29th in the Junior Varsity Race.

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wild Rose, WI
City
Berlin, WI
Ripon, WI
Sports
City
Ripon, WI
City
Winneconne, WI
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Cross#The Mascoutin Golf Club#The Hornet Wildcat Girls#Fox Valley Lutheran#Ripon High School#The Boys Division#Wautoma Wildcat#The Girls Division
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the country are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With such ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy