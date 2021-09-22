OPINION: People need to take mask mandates seriously

Fall is just a few weeks away and school is underway. A few months ago we all thought this semester would be like old times. Remember those days?. The day you could go to school without worrying about catching a deadly virus from the girl in your home room. The days where you could hold hands with your partner in the hallways without having to even think about social distancing. The days where you didn't have to be cautious of the cafeteria food because you don't know whose hands have touched it. Or the days where you could laugh and play hacky sack with your bros without having to wear a mask. Those days.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO