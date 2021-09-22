OPINION: People need to take mask mandates seriously

Over the past year and a half, we have all adjusted to a “new normal” due to COVID, and masks have been a big topic for discussion. During the 2020-2021 school year, masks were required by almost all schools Kindergarten through 12th grade. This year, five republican led states are not allowing schools to have a mask mandate for children. Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah all have a mask mandate ban. In my opinion, this is very dangerous. Whether people want to believe it or not, COVID cases are rising again, especially with the Delta Variant spreading so quickly. Half of school aged children are unprotected from the virus. Wearing a mask is the best way to stop the potential spread and will even protect kids from getting other illnesses like the common cold.
Comments / 3