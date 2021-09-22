CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

OPINION: People need to take mask mandates seriously

By Kyra Lampley
studentprintz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine not being able to breathe. Your lungs fill with fluid, even as a million tubes seem to protrude from your body. And there’s just one thing you keep thinking to yourself: “If only I would have worn my mask correctly.”. “If” is a two-letter word that makes your insides...

studentprintz.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Uh Oh, People Have Found a Loophole in Governor Wolf’s Mask Mandate

Fall is just a few weeks away and school is underway. A few months ago we all thought this semester would be like old times. Remember those days?. The day you could go to school without worrying about catching a deadly virus from the girl in your home room. The days where you could hold hands with your partner in the hallways without having to even think about social distancing. The days where you didn't have to be cautious of the cafeteria food because you don't know whose hands have touched it. Or the days where you could laugh and play hacky sack with your bros without having to wear a mask. Those days.
EDUCATION
VTDigger

Serious communicable illness needs to be reported

I worked for schools in Vermont supported by “public” dollars approximately 90% of my working life. If any school I worked for was experiencing extensive unexplained illnesses among staff and/or students sufficient to warrant closing the school and/or classes, I like to think I would view it as my civic duty to report the presence of the illness to the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mercyhurst.edu

States and mask mandates/bans

Over the past year and a half, we have all adjusted to a “new normal” due to COVID, and masks have been a big topic for discussion. During the 2020-2021 school year, masks were required by almost all schools Kindergarten through 12th grade. This year, five republican led states are not allowing schools to have a mask mandate for children. Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah all have a mask mandate ban. In my opinion, this is very dangerous. Whether people want to believe it or not, COVID cases are rising again, especially with the Delta Variant spreading so quickly. Half of school aged children are unprotected from the virus. Wearing a mask is the best way to stop the potential spread and will even protect kids from getting other illnesses like the common cold.
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
centralrecorder.com

Dr. Phil Blasts People Who Dont Take Covid-19 Seriously And Refuse To Vaccinate

The release of the COVID-19 vaccine also brought an array of conspiracy theories regarding its safety and reliability. One thing’s for sure, Dr. Phil isn’t buying into a single COVID-19 conspiracy theory, as he proved during his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Suggest looks into the story deeper.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Spectator

Opinions on masks on campus

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the only constant was change. For students, this meant complying with the many changes in educational operations and figuring out how to collaborate online, all from a distance. Classes have resumed this fall and students are physically back on campus. Returning to traditional college life during a still-active pandemic, however, requires mandatory indoor masking and other accommodations.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mississippians#The Mayo Clinic
easttexasradio.com

Federal Mask Mandate And The Economy

There are bound to be some people who will lose their job over the President’s vaccine mandate, but experts doubt that it will impact the economy. Texas Economist Ray Perryman says a rise in vaccinations will also bring some workers back, especially in the service sector where there is fear of getting sick. The President ordered the Department of Labor to create a new rule requiring more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines for their employees. But there will be court challenges, and there is still no word on how they enforce it.
U.S. POLITICS
Mining Journal

Mask mandate for schoolkids needed for health

With local districts keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers and debating how to handle the new school year, in a way it became simpler for them on Monday when the Marquette County Health Department issued a mask order for educational settings in Marquette County. The order requires that children...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Tonight parents can give their opinion on potential Fairfield mask mandate

Tonight parents at Fairfield Community Schools will have the chance to give their input on a potential mask mandate. Right now masks are optional. The board is considering moving to a mandate because of the state executive order easing quarantine requirements if a district has mandate in place. Tonight's meeting...
EDUCATION
waylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: The vaccine mandate is a necessity

COVID-19 ravaged the world and continues to devastate normal life. Causing over 4.6 million deaths and over 220 million cases, the coronavirus is something to be taken seriously. In recent times, the numbers climbed yet again as the new Delta variant of the virus struck the world. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children ages 12-15. This was a huge step forward as it significantly lowered transmission in schools, which decreased the risk of adults and seniors who are more susceptible to serious cases of the virus.
WAYLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wicked Local

Westford adopts indoor mask mandate; takes effect Oct. 1

WESTFORD -- The Board of Health has adopted an indoor mask mandate, effective Oct. 1, for everyone age 2 and above, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate requires wearing of masks that cover the nose and mouth. The mandate applies to all public indoor spaces, houses of worship, and private...
WESTFORD, MA
kpug1170.com

Expanded mask mandate in effect

If you’re planning on heading to a large outdoor event in Washington State, you’ll need to pack your mask. Starting Monday, September 13th, anyone attending an event with more than 500 people outside will need to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Similar mandates have already been in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gaston Gazette

Opinion: Taking a look at 'about half the people I know'

This is a column about half the people I know. About half the people I know are smart, like me. About half the people I know are not. The smart people agree with me on virtually everything. The others have different opinions. About half the people I know think the...
GASTONIA, NC
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vanceairscoop.com

School mask mandate passes

Muskogee Board of Education passed a districtwide mask mandate Tuesday after brief discussion and one comment from the public. The mandate, which takes effect Wednesday, passed 4 to 1, with board member Danny Shiew opposing. Under the mandate, all students, staff and visitors must wear masks while on district property.
MUSKOGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy