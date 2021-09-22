Cameron Smith: Emmys highlight the ridiculous influence of our cultural elites

In the small but mighty subgroup of “films featuring misfit preteen girls whose precociousness frequently leads to trouble,” there is Little Women, The Secret Garden, A Little Princess, Matilda, and, for the Nickelodeon generation specifically, Harriet the Spy, a genre-defying movie (is it comedy? a drama? a spy caper?) that put then-10-year-old Michelle Trachtenberg on the map, showcased ’90s New York in all its rose-colored glory, and introduced a world of viewers to the joys of tomato-and-mayo sandwiches. When Harriet, based on a 1964 Louise Fitzhugh novel of the same name, was released in 1996, it was a moderate success at the box office, earning a total of $26 million on a $12 million budget. VHS consumers will remember the orange-clamshell release featuring two Rugrats episodes (the pilot of Hey Arnold! was shown ahead of the movie in theaters), a relic of its home viewing popularity. Critics, though, were less effusive, with most praising Trachtenberg and co-star Rosie O’Donnell’s performances but criticizing its slow pacing and lack of a real plot (harsh, but fair).

