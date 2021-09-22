CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Smith: Emmys highlight the ridiculous influence of our cultural elites

By Cameron Smith
Mississippi Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion column. While I watched college football on CBS this past Saturday, the network constantly pushed the Emmys. Apparently the CBS marketing Venn diagram suggests significant overlap between fans of the gridiron and people who want to watch the roughly 20,000 members of the Television Academy congratulate themselves. Awards shows and rubber chicken political dinners highlight the foolishness of letting a far off elite control so much of our culture.

