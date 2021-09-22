CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theo Pinson, Celtics Agree To Camp Deal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheo Pinston will sign a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics. Pinson spent parts of his first three NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

Sun-Journal

Celtics notebook: Brown hopes to be ready for start of training camp

Jaylen Brown is a critical part of the future of the Boston Celtics and it appears new head coach Ime Udoka will have the healthy All-Star on hand during the team’s training camp next week. Brown said the goal for him was to be ready to go for the start...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Garrison Mathews To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.
Report: Ex-Knicks, Nets guard to join Celtics at training camp

The Boston Celtics will enter training camp next week with an overhauled roster, and a newcomer will join them to compete for a spot on the squad. Fourth-year guard Theo Pinson will report to Celtics training camp when it begins next Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Forsberg: Is this...
