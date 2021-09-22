CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosperity, SC

MCHS tennis starts with two wins

By Newberry Observer
 5 days ago

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels girls’ tennis team defeated Chester twice in the last week. With the sweep, the Rebels have a 2-0 record on the young season.

Individual results are listed below:

Sept. 16 tennis at Chester:

#1-K. Buzhardt wins (6-0, 6-0).

#2-R. Peel wins (6-0, 6-0).

#3-K. Smith wins (6-0, 6-0).

#4-E. Wicker wins on forfeit.

#5-S. Abraham wins on forfeit.

#6-Z. Reid/#7-H. Jacobs win on forfeit.

Sept. 14 vs. Chester:

#1- K. Buzhardt win.

#2-R. Peel win.

#3-K. Smith win.

#4-S. Abraham wins due to forfeit.

#5-E. Wicker wins due to forfeit.

#6-Z. Reid/#7-H. Jacobs (MC doubles) win due to forfeit.

