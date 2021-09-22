MCHS tennis starts with two wins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wolves faced their first conference opponent of the year in the Royals of Queens University of Charlotte, but could not come out on top. Traveling to play a foe that had recorded three shutout victories in their five games played this season, Newberry faced a difficult challenge in the Royals’ stout defense. Early in the match, the Wolves relied heavily on their own defenders, who were able to stymie four corner kicks in the first 30 minutes of play. As the clock ticked down, the teams looked to be heading for a scoreless draw at the half, but in the 39th minute, midfielder Eirinn McCafferty found net to get the Royals on the board. Exactly two minutes later, she scored again, this time netting a header off of a cross from Alyssa Edwards.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO