Some Oregon state employees get more time for COVID vaccine

(AP) — More than half of Oregon’s state employees have an extra six weeks to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a deadline has been pushed back to Nov. 30. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the change affects about 24,000 state employees represented by the Service Employees International Union 503 out of about 42,000 state executive branch employees. The same Oct. 18 deadline set by Gov. Kate Brown for health care workers and teachers remains in place, Brown’s office said.