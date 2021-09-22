CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Three ORNL-led quantum research projects receive $17.5 million from DOE

Oak Ridge National Laboratory
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the $61 million recently announced by the U.S. Department of Energy for quantum information science studies, $17.5 million will fund research at DOE’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory. These projects will help build the foundation for the quantum internet, advance quantum entanglement capabilities — which involve sharing information through paired particles of light called photons — and develop next-generation quantum sensors.

