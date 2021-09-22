CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wayne Newton announces Flamingo Las Vegas limited engagement

By Buddy Iahn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton will headline shows from October 2021-January 2022. Flamingo Las Vegas has announced that the legendary Wayne Newton will begin a limited engagement of Wayne: Up Close and Personal in the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy’s Cabaret. Having achieved headliner status for the first time in his career at Flamingo in the 1960s, Mr. Las Vegas makes a triumphant return to the iconic resort beginning October 23rd with dates through November, December and January.

