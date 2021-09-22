CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adafruit 2.9" eInk Display Breakouts and FeatherWings

Cover picture for the articleEasy e-paper finally comes to microcontrollers with these breakouts, shields and friends that are designed to make it a breeze to add a monochrome, tri-color, or grayscale eInk display. Chances are you've seen one of those new-fangled 'e-readers' like the Kindle or Nook. They have gigantic electronic paper 'static' displays - that means the image stays on the display even when power is completely disconnected. The image is also high contrast and very daylight readable. It really does look just like printed paper!

learn.adafruit.com

