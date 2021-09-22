CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Best reason to upgrade to NEW iPhone 13 revealed – and it’s NOT the camera

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

APPLE’S new iPhone 13 is getting rave reviews – but its best upgrade isn’t the new camera or 5G.

The Sun has already tested the device – you can read about it in our iPhone 13 review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqgBf_0c4VYYlx00
The iPhone 13 has a brilliant trick hidden up its sleeve Credit: Apple

Apple has made huge improvements to the camera, which now takes much better snaps in the dark.

And the new iPhone 13 supports speedy 5G internet – a feature only added last year.

But one of the biggest upgrades for everyday iPhone users is the boost to storage.

The entry-level iPhone 13 now has 128GB of storage.

That’s double the 64GB storage included on the iPhone 12.

Importantly, the price of the iPhone 13 remains the same in the US – and is actually cheaper in the UK by £20.

If you’ve ever owned an iPhone, you’ve likely run out of storage at some point.

But 128GB should be enough for most users – and future-proofs the device for several more years.

The iPhone has come a long way since the first model, which had a paltry 4GB of storage as standard.

This allowance has crept up over the years, accounting for a wider array of apps – many of which are more powerful and space-consuming.

And we all store thousands (or even tens of thousands) of photos, which simply wouldn't fit on such a small device.

Here’s a history of how much storage iPhones have had over the years…

  • iPhone – 4GB
  • iPhone 3G – 8GB
  • iPhone 3GS – 8GB
  • iPhone 4 – 16GB
  • iPhone 4S – 16GB
  • iPhone 5 – 16GB
  • iPhone 5S – 16GB
  • iPhone 6 – 16GB
  • iPhone 6S – 16GB
  • iPhone 7 – 32GB
  • iPhone 8 – 64GB
  • iPhone X – 64GB
  • iPhone XS – 64GB
  • iPhone 11 – 64GB
  • iPhone 12 – 64GB
  • iPhone 13 – 128GB

Of course, Apple also introduced its biggest storage iPhone ever this year.

The new iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased with a staggering 1TB of storage.

But it costs an eye-watering $1,599 / £1,549 – so very few people will be able to afford it.

It’s also worth remembering that 1TB is frankly excessive unless you’re shooting huge amounts of ProRes footage with the iPhone.

For most people, 128GB or 256GB will be more than enough.

The iPhone 13 starts from $699/£679 for the Mini, or $799/£779 for the normal version.

Apple starts selling the handsets on Friday, September 24, and there are already lots of iPhone 13 deals available to pre-order.

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed. Always do your own research before making any purchase.

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

In other news, check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Find out about the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Iphone 11#Iphone 3gs#Apple S#Sun#Tb
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

7 Steps to Prepare Your iPhone for the iOS 15 Update

IOS 15 brings exciting new features to your iPhone like offline Siri, redesigned notifications, Focus mode, a new Safari interface, text recognization in images, and more. Just like previous iOS updates, you can download it over the air using Wi-Fi. But first, you should know how to prepare your iPhone...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best iPhone deals and contracts in September 2021

When it comes to iPhone deals, Apple has never before been so diverse and full of exceptional choices. Cheap handsets, ultra-powerful flagship phones and mid-range options are available, giving choices to a multitude of Apple fans. But which device do you go for? That's the million dollar question. For those...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Apple issues warning to iPhone users who ride a motorcycle

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone users who ride motorcycles. The company says that vibrations from high-power motorcycle engines can damage your iPhone's camera. Apple says that vibrations from the engines of high-power motorcycles can damage the camera on devices like the iPhone 12, in a new support document.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
267K+
Followers
34K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy