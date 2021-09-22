CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2 players from the 1990s the Hawks need on the roster right now

By Nihad Žunić
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlanta Hawks were two wins away from making the trip to the Finals with a very young team. Led by Trae Young, a 23-year-old, they made somewhat of a Cinderella run, since they missed the last three postseasons. However, the Milwaukee Bucks were simply too strong in the end and they could not pull through. Still, it is a team beaming with potential and they should be Playoff stalwarts for the next few years, barring any major injuries or roster shake-ups.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Roster Almost Evenly Divided Between Adidas and Nike

Spike Lee tried to tell us, "It's gotta be the shoes!" And that was way back in the late 1980s. The hardwood has served as a battleground between brands for decades. With the addition of crystal clear photos and social media, the struggle for sneaker supremacy has only become more competitive.
NBA
Yardbarker

Who Wins the Battle for Atlanta Hawks Final Roster Spot?

Yesterday the Hawks made headlines by signing Jahlil Okafor to a 1-year, non-guaranteed contract. The 3rd overall selection from the 2015 NBA Draft and former NBA All-Rookie Team member has faced ups and downs in his career. For most lottery picks entering their 7th season in the league, they are...
NBA
chatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Does Jahlil Okafor have a real chance at a roster spot?

The Atlanta Hawks have been carrying an open roster spot for much of the offseason. At a time when teams are filling theirs, and the media is overreacting accordingly, Travis Schlenk has made it clear they are comfortable riding into the season with 14 players on guaranteed contracts. On Thursday,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Trae Young
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Charles Oakley
chatsports.com

Hawks announce training camp roster

The Atlanta Hawks and the rest of the NBA are now days away from the opening of training camp (Sept. 28). The Hawks released their training camp roster Wednesday afternoon. The Hawks also announced the signings of C Johnny Hamilton, G A.J. Lawson, G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and C Jahlil Okafor on Wednesday. The four players will essentially be competing for the final roster spot, and the logical guess would be that the final spot goes to either Okafor or Luwawu-Cabarrot. Both Okafor and ‘TLC’ have expanded NBA experience and should be able to provide adequate depth as the ‘15th man’.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Atlanta Hawks#Finals#Cinderella#The Milwaukee Bucks#Knick And Bull#Bulls#Capela#The Indiana Pacers
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy