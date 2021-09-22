2 players from the 1990s the Hawks need on the roster right now

The Atlanta Hawks and the rest of the NBA are now days away from the opening of training camp (Sept. 28). The Hawks released their training camp roster Wednesday afternoon. The Hawks also announced the signings of C Johnny Hamilton, G A.J. Lawson, G/F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and C Jahlil Okafor on Wednesday. The four players will essentially be competing for the final roster spot, and the logical guess would be that the final spot goes to either Okafor or Luwawu-Cabarrot. Both Okafor and ‘TLC’ have expanded NBA experience and should be able to provide adequate depth as the ‘15th man’.

