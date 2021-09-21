Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Stabilize on Tuesday

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we are trying to stabilize right around the 50 day EMA. This is a market that had recently broken above a major downtrend line, so now we are looking for signs of stability after the initial pulled back. What is even more pressing is that we are sitting at roughly $70, which in and of itself will attract a certain amount of attention. Because of this, the market is likely to go looking towards the $74 level if it can break above the top of the candlestick for the day on Tuesday. On the other hand, if we do break down from here, I think there is plenty of support all the way down to the $67.50 level.