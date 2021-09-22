CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wonder Years' shines in ABC's reboot of the coming-of-age dramedy

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly '90s TV is hitting the refresh button this fall, in the case of "The Wonder Years," delivering an impressive and ambitious ABC dramedy. Coming on the heels of Disney+'s "Doogie Howser, M.D." reboot, the two shows join the earlier "One Day at a Time" in proving it's possible to nostalgically recycle titles and still produce distinctive and captivating series.

The Wonder Years Review: ABC Reboot Takes Us on a Nice, Safe Nostalgia Trip

TV’s reboot and revival craze is showing no signs of slowing down — they have to run out of old shows to redo at some point, right? Right?!? — and ABC’s new take on The Wonder Years ups the ante by offering a double dose of nostalgia: a wistful remembrance of an ’80s TV show that was itself a wistful remembrance of life in the ’60s. That’s a lot of wistful remembering! This new Wonder Years — premiering next Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8:30/7:30c; I’ve seen the pilot — does have big shoes to fill: The original series was a TV...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Montgomery Advertiser

What to know about the 'The Wonder Years' reboot, filming in Montgomery

ABC's reimagining of the heartfelt family comedy is set in the same turbulent late-1960s time period as the original but follows a middle class Black family in Montgomery. This time the protagonist is 12-year-old Dean, played by Elisha Williams, and he's surrounded by a cast that includes Dule Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Milan Ray.
MONTGOMERY, AL
'The Wonder Years': Actress Milan Ray talks show reboot

He’s got a crush on her, but the real question is does she even notice? Actress Milan Ray spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the upcoming series “The Wonder Years.” Catch Ray and the rest of the cast of “The Wonder Years,” which premieres Sept. 22 on ABC.
TV SERIES
Drop Dead Diva: Dramedy Series Reboot in the Works at CBS

Drop Dead Diva fans take note. CBS is developing a reboot of the dramedy with a gender swap in play. The original series aired 2006-14 on Lifetime and stars Brooke Elliott with Margaret Cho, April Bowlby, Kate Levering, Jackson Hurst, Josh Stamberg, Ben Feldman, Lex Medlin, Carter MacIntyre, and Justin Deeley. The show follows a vapid aspiring model who’s killed in a car accident and her soul is transferred into the body of a recently deceased lawyer.
TV SERIES

